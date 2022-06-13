Fore! U.S. Open Coverage

SIRIUSXM will cover golf's U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP from THE COUNTRY CLUB in BROOKLINE, MA, JUNE 16-19.

SIRIUSXM's U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP broadcast team will feature play-by-play voice BRIAN KATREK and lead analyst MARK CARNEVALE. FRED ALBERS, CARL PAULSON, DENNIS PAULSON, JOHN MAGINNES and ANDRES GONZALES will be on-course reporters. CHANTEL MCCABE, JASON SOBEL and TAYLOR ZARZOUR will serve as hosts, provide leaderboard updates and conduct interviews with players. Swing coach JIM MCLEAN will provide reports from the range as players warm up for their rounds.

After each day's round, SIRIUSXM will provide a three-hour wrap-up of the day’s play, hosted by DREW STOLTZ and GARY WILLIAMS. Three-time U.S. OPEN Champion HALE IRWIN will co-host the show after SUNDAY’s final round. The show will also feature hour-long appearances by major championship winners JULI INKSTER, SCOTT SIMPSON, CRAIG STADLER and DAVE STOCKTON.

Additionally, PGA Tour players JASON KOKRAK and HAROLD VARNER III, both top-40 players who will be competing in this U.S. OPEN, will host new episodes of their SIRIUSXM shows. CRUSHING IT WITH KOKRAK will air tonight at 7p Eastern, immediately followed by THE HV3 SHOW at 8p.

WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME member FRED COUPLES, who competed in 23 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS, will host a new episode of THE FRED COUPLES SHOW on TUESDAY at 8p Eastern.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP coverage is available on SIRIUSXM radios and on the SXM App.

