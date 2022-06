New Tour

Following the release of his latest album, TWELVE CARAT TOOTHACHE on JUNE 3, POST MALONE and LIVE NATION have rolled out details on his TWELVE CARAT TOUR with special guest RODDY RICCH.

The tour kicks off SEPTEMBER 10 in OMAHA, NE and makes stops in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Vancouver and more before wrapping up in LOS ANGELES on NOVEMBER 15.

