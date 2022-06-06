Aldean

MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN lands his second consecutive -- and third overall -- week at # 1 with his single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak." The single first hit the top of the MEDIABASE Country chart the week of MAY 22nd, dipped to #2 the following week, then returned to the top of the chart last week. His 27th career #1, it remains at the chart summit this week as well.

It is the first song since TAYLOR SWIFT’s 2010 single “Mean” to re-enter the top spot on the MEDIABASE chart.

"It’s a really big deal to me to have a three-week #1, especially after all these years doing what we do," said ALDEAN. "The support of Country radio and the fans makes me that much more ready to see all of you back out on the road." His 34-date “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour” kicks off JULY 15th, with openers GABBY BARRETT, JOHN MORGAN and DEE JAY SILVER, and ALDEAN recently announced that TRACY LAWRENCE, TRAVIS TRITT and CHASE RICE will join for select dates in the fall.

Elsewhere on the chart, STONEY CREEK's PARMALEE's "Take My Name" moves from #3 to #2 on the chart, BIG LOUD's MORGAN WALLEN's "Wasted On You" also moves up one spot (#4 to #3), while TRIPLE TIGERS' SCOTTY McCREERY's "Damn Strait" surges from #7 to #4. MONUMENT'S WALKER HAYES' "AA" rounds out the top 5, holding steady in fifth position for the fourth consecutive week.

« see more Net News