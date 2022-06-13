King

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Country WMIM (98.3 NASH ICON) TOLEDO, OH/MONROE, MI PD CHRIS KING has joined BLANCHARD RIVER BROADCASTING Country WKXA and Classic Rock WBUK (106.3 THE FOX)/FINDLAY, OH for weekend and fill-in duties. Prior to joining WMIM in 2014, KING was formerly APD/Promotions Director for Country WCKY/TOLEDO.

"I am excited to be back in radio at the company that got it all started for me in 1999." said KING. "A big thank you to Pres. DAVE GLASS and GM MIKE HOLMAN for the opportunity. I am ready to get back in the saddle again!"

Congratulate KING here.

