Post Malone (Photo: Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock.com)

Several sources are reporting that not only is POST MALONE a father to a new baby girl, but that he is also now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, whose name has not been revealed. POST revealed these few details in an interview with HOWARD STERN on MONDAY (6/13). It's the first appearance he's done on STERN's SIRIUSXM show. Apparently, his daughter was born last month in LOS ANGELES. Click here to see a clip from the Stern interview courtesy of SIRIUSXM.

POST told the world last month his girlfriend was pregnant and he was the happiest he's ever been in his life and it was time to take care of his body, family and friends. POST also announced his upcoming TWELVE CARAT TOUR tour on MONDAY with RODDY RICCH, which kicks off SEPTEMBER 10th in OMAHA (NET NEWS 6/13).

