iHEARTMEDIA R&B KJMS (V101.1)/MEMPHIS co-host EARLE AUGUSTUS of the MIKE EVANS AND THE MEMPHIS MORNING SHOW, was released from his contract this morning (6/13). The reason given was national layoffs by the company (NET NEWS 6/9).

AUGUSTUS told ALL ACCESS, "I want to thank Market Manager Kevin Kline, SVP/Programming DELTA AREA BIG SUE PARNELL, MIKE EVANS, STAN BELL, the late BOBBY O'JAY, DEVIN STEEL who hired me, EVPP TONY TRAVATTO, and iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Hip Hop and R&B Programming Strategy DOC WYNTER.

" I want to thank everyone I worked with at iHEART, it was a wonderful experience. I'm looking forward to my next radio adventure on air or in programming. I can be reached at (901) 487-2401 or eaugustus@comcast.net."

