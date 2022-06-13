-
KJMS (V101.1)/Memphis Morning Show Co-Host Earle Augustus Exits
by Sam Weaver
June 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA R&B KJMS (V101.1)/MEMPHIS co-host EARLE AUGUSTUS of the MIKE EVANS AND THE MEMPHIS MORNING SHOW, was released from his contract this morning (6/13). The reason given was national layoffs by the company (NET NEWS 6/9).
AUGUSTUS told ALL ACCESS, "I want to thank Market Manager Kevin Kline, SVP/Programming DELTA AREA BIG SUE PARNELL, MIKE EVANS, STAN BELL, the late BOBBY O'JAY, DEVIN STEEL who hired me, EVPP TONY TRAVATTO, and iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Hip Hop and R&B Programming Strategy DOC WYNTER.
" I want to thank everyone I worked with at iHEART, it was a wonderful experience. I'm looking forward to my next radio adventure on air or in programming. I can be reached at (901) 487-2401 or eaugustus@comcast.net."