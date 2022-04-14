Partnering With Rivian

TUNEIN is showcasing it's new partnership with auto manufacturer RIVIAN, adding to it's roster of TESLA, VOLVO, POLESTAR, MERCEDES, JLR and all ALEXA-supported car audio systems. It's goal: to bring live and local radio, news, sports, podcasts to consumers worldwide during all parts of their day, including during their drive, helping bring the local radio that drivers have grown to love and expect in the digital age, accessible at their fingertips and in their connected dashboard.

TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN said, “We are incredibly excited to be adding RIVIAN to our existing lineup of automotive and connected car technology partners. At TUNEIN, we’re working with the world’s most innovative automotive companies to reinvent radio and live premium audio entertainment for the connected car. Our deep partnerships in the automotive industry enable drivers to discover and access the best audio content from around the world, directly through their dashboard, via a simple touch or voice command via ALEXA.”

SVP/Business Development, TUNEIN JENNIFER COLLINS added, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of innovation in the auto infotainment space. The best auto manufacturers have been focused on making every aspect of the vehicle entertainment system intuitive and customizable. At TUNEIN, we are bringing this same level of customization and ease of use to in-car audio entertainment. The partnerships that TUNEIN has and will continue to develop will allow auto manufacturers, and in turn drivers, to have access to the best in streaming radio and audio entertainment content, both in their car and on the go."

« see more Net News