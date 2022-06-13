Johnson

JENN JOHNSON has been named Pres./Interim CEO of BETHEL MUSIC after co-founding the label in 2001 with her husband BRIAN.



In the REDDING, CA office, BLAKE CITRO has been promoted to Head of Events, VANESSA NULICK is now Head of Operations, BALT PAZOS is the new Head of Business Strategy, and ERIC ALLEN has been upped to Director of Creative Publishing.



In the NASHVILLE office, ERICA BOUTWELL has been named Head of Communications, ADRIAN THOMPSON is the new Head of A&R, MORGAN SHIREY is Marketing Director, and MATT LOPEZ will relocate from REDDING as the Director of Pub Admin & Digital Rights.



“I’m so fired up about the future of BETHEL MUSIC,” shared JOHNSON . “We have such an incredible group of people joining us on this journey and pushing us to the next level. The new music that we are creating and the community surrounding it is the strongest it’s been. This new era of BETHEL MUSIC has been so beautiful, and I am so excited to see what’s in store.”

