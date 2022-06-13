Parker

FOX SPORTS RADIO’s ROB PARKER, co-host of THE ODD COUPLE WITH CHRIS BROUSSARD AND ROB PARKER, made his comedic debut last week at the COMEDY STORE on the SUNSET STRIP in LOS ANGELES. Parker participated in the "Crack'Em Up Comedy” show in the BELLY ROOM, a weekly showcase and workout room featuring rising comedy stars and established comedians.

The FOX SPORTS RADIO team showed up to support PARKER for his debut. Pictured below from left to right are ELIJAH SEBUNNYA, FOX SPORTS RADIO Digital Content Dir.; SCOTT SHAPIRO, FOX SPORTS RADIO Vp/Programming; ROB PARKER; JADE KOZUP, PREMIERE NETWORKS Dir./Marketing; and MIKE LINGARD, FOX SPORTS RADIO Executive News Producer & OM.









