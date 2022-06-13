Production Director Opp

The CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP is on the hunt for a Production Dir. with skills including dynamic commercial production that can keep listeners engaged with the brands and advertisers, creative writing and great communication skills. 2-5 years of production experience is necessary and on-air experience is preferred. This person will oversee all commercial and production activity for six (6) full-time radio stations and a university sports network and must be client friendly.

If you play well with others, want to work for one of the most stable companies in the industry, in a building with a great culture, enjoy our long-term partnership with the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA Athletics, in an outstanding university town, and think this might be a good long-term fit for you, send your best stuff to pmcdaniel@charlottesvilleradiogroup.com

