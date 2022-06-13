Clay

SAGA Country WPOR/PORTLAND, ME has named BRANDON CLAY as afternoon host, effectively immediately. He fills the shift previously hosted by former PD JONATHAN "JR" RUPPEL, who recently took a new job in LANSING (NET NEWS 5/13).

CLAY has worked part-time for WPOR and sister station AC WMGX (COAST 93.1) since graduating in 2021 from CURRY COLLEGE in MILTON, MA. He reports to newly-promoted PD JON SHANNON (NET NEWS 6/10), and will assist SHANNON with music selection and scheduling,

