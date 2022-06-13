New Show

CMT will welcome back its “CMT’s RED WHITE & BLUE" weekend with a live broadcast of “LET FREEDOM SING! MUSIC CITY JULY 4th” from NASHVILLE. The 90-minute special, hosted by CMT's CODY ALAN, will feature OLD DOMINION, who are headlining the city's INDEPENDENCE DAY celebration. It begins at 9p (CT).

In addition CMT will air its HOT 20 COUNTDOWN show's annual “HOLIDAY SALUTE THE TROOPS” weekend special from JULY 31st through JULY 4th, on location from the PATRIOTIC FESTIVAL in NORFOLK, VA.

In other programming news, JASON ALDEAN, BRETT ELDREDGE, JON PARDI and more will be a part of the second season of “CMT CAMPFIRE SESSIONS," kicking off JULY 15th at 9p (CT). And the network has greenlit a new, fan-centered concert series, “CMT SUMMER CAMP,” which will premiere with LITTLE BIG TOWN on AUGUST 12th at 8p (CT).

