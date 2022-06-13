Cash Contests Generate Over $2.6 Million

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) is reporting that its National Contest generated a total of more than $2.6 Million for participating IBA member stations, with an average of 14.7 to 1 single station ROI and as much as 30 to 1 ROI for some stations, exceeding expectations of IBA participating members. These statistics are the findings from the four National Cash Contests conducted since the launch of the IBA in 2021.

Independent broadcasters representing nearly every state across the US have leveraged the IBA’s National Cash Contests to give away a total of over $180,000 in free money to listeners of participating IBA member radio stations across all market sizes. IBA National Cash Contests are managed in partnership with VIPOLOGY (aka IBA DIGITAL), building and growing the technology, creating contest collateral, and managing winners while providing contest data for member stations.

IBA Pres. and Executive Director RON STONE said, “When we looked at the combined results of the four National Contests we’ve conducted so far, we were thrilled with the spectacular findings. Our goal with the IBA has always been to bring buying power and revenue opportunities to independent broadcasters. By pooling our strength, we’ve now also increased listener engagement and potentially generated higher ratings for IBA member stations that participated in our National Cash Contests.”

VIPOLOGY CEO CHRIS PEASLEE added, “Overall, the IBA National Cash Contests have generated over 100,000 listening appointments, over 2.2 million visits to station websites, and greatly expanded daily and weekly TSL. VIPOLOGY is proud to have created the technology and managed these successful national cash contests on behalf of the IBA and its members.”





« see more Net News