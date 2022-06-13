-
KFKF (Country 94.1)/Kansas City Named Station Of The Year At Missouri Broadcasters Awards
by Shawn Reed
The 2022 MISSOURI BROADCASTERS AWARDS Banquet took place over the weekend (6/11) in LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. The night featured a total of 229 awards given out in a number of categories across TV and RADIO.
Station of the Year honors went to STEEL CITY MEDIA’s Country KFKF (COUNTRY 94.1)/KANSAS CITY, MO. STEEL CITY also received four other recognitions, including a Certificate of Merit for Top 40 KMXV (MIX 93.3)'s THE ROCKET & TERESA SHOW.
