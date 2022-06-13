Station Of The Year Goes To KFKF

The 2022 MISSOURI BROADCASTERS AWARDS Banquet took place over the weekend (6/11) in LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO. The night featured a total of 229 awards given out in a number of categories across TV and RADIO.

Station of the Year honors went to STEEL CITY MEDIA’s Country KFKF (COUNTRY 94.1)/KANSAS CITY, MO. STEEL CITY also received four other recognitions, including a Certificate of Merit for Top 40 KMXV (MIX 93.3)'s THE ROCKET & TERESA SHOW.

Each category had a winner and runner up who received a Certificate of Merit. See a complete list of awards winners here.

« see more Net News