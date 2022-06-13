Guderian

FEDERATED MEDIA Active Rock WRBR (103.9 THE BEAR)/SOUTH BEND, IN has named KYLE GUDERIAN their new PD, replacing DARCY MURPHY who is leaving for a job outside of radio. GUDERIAN will continue as PD of FEDERATED MEDIA sister stations Active Rock WBYR (98.9 THE BEAR) and Classic Hits WFWI (BIG 92.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN.

GUDERIAN joined FEDERATED MEDIA in 2019 and will remain based in FORT WAYNE but travel to SOUTH BEND frequently.

GUDERIAN said, "I am excited to join the MISHAWAKA (IN) team and look forward to meeting everyone and contributing to a great station like 103.9 THE BEAR! The two stations already share one thing in common and that is the JASON LEE & KLUCK SHOW that is based out of WRBR and, simulcasted on WBYR weekday mornings."

