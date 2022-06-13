Jagger (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

REUTERS is reporting that MICK JAGGER has tested positive for COVID-19 and The ROLLING STONES AMSTERDAM show on MONDAY (6/13) was cancelled. JAGGER, 78, experienced symptoms after arriving at AMSTERDAM's JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA.

The band said in a statement, "The ROLLING STONES are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

According to REUTERS, reps for MOJO CONCERTS, which organized the band's appearance in the NETHERLANDS, came onstage to inform the audience at ARENA an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin. AMSTERDAM was the fourth stop in the "Stones Sixty" European tour. Click here to read the full story.

