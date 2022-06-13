Registration Underway

This year TALENT MASTER's Annual MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP will take place AUGUST 18th and 19th at The SWISSOTEL in CHICAGO. For the second year in a row the event will feature the session "Talent To Watch," which will put the spotlight on radio's next generation of talent. The session will feature panelists who will share their recent successful "rising to the top" stories and tips on how they got there.

The panel, hosted by MC MEDIA and ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE', will consist of ANA CASTILLEJOS from the Syndicated Top 40 KIDD KRADDICK SHOW/DALLAS, JESS from the KRAMER & JESS SHOW at Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE, ELIOTT KING of WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated ELIOTT AND NINA SHOW, SAM GIVAN of The ROULA & RYAN Show on Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON, RICKI SANCHEZ of The WOODY AND JIM Show on Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE and MCCALL TAYLOR of the JOEY AND LAUREN SHOW WITH MCCALL on Top 40 KVFX (94.5 UTAH's VFX)/SALT LAKE CITY.

TALENT MASTER's DON ANTHONY said, "Last year we launched our first 'Talent to Watch' segment at MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP. In short, a way to spotlight a number of personalities who represent the next era of radio's top stars. Like other events, our sessions tend to feature top show members, programmers, etc., well known to our industry. But taking time to acquaint our audience with the people and stories behind many who don't often get the ink or recognition they deserve proved to be both inspiring, as well as, eye-opening.

Contrary to popular belief, there are tons of great talent out there. Some are doing nights, interning, on college radio, all over social media, TWITCH, TIKTOK and the like. They're there. You just have to take a deeper look. Our 'Talent to Watch' segment is intended to do just that."

Registration for this year's event is underway. Click here for a full list of sessions and to register.

« see more Net News