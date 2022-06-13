Most Added

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' CARLY PEARCE and her promotion team, who score the most added Country single this week with "What He Didn't Do." The song nets 50 new MEDIABASE adds, for a total of 52 stations playing it to date.

The next single from last fall's "29: Written In Stone" project, it was written by PEARCE with ASHLEY GORLEY and EMILY SHACKLETON

Kudos to BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, SVP/Promotion & Digital KRIS LAMB,VP/Promotion & Marketing ERIK POWELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JANE STASZAK, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BROOKE DIAZ and Manager/Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

« see more Net News