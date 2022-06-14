Cleveland

RADIO ONE Urban WENZ (Z107.9)/CLEVELAND will hold SUMMER JAM 2022 on FRIDAY AUGUST 26th at 7p (ET). The show will take place at the ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE and those scheduled to perform include LIL DURK, KODAK BLACK, DOE BOY, and BLEU.

RVP EDDIE HARRELL Jr. said, “We are back again with the biggest Hip-Hop concert in the Midwest. The lineup we have put together will give our audience a chance to see the top names in Hip-Hop along with some up and coming artists. We look forward to putting on a world-class show.”

For more information, click here.

« see more Net News