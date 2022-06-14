New PSA Campaign

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has started a public service campaign to further support children displaced by the war in UKRAINE. It will begin on WORLD REFUGEE DAY on JUNE 4 and run through JULY 4. All proceeds will be donated to UNICEF USA to support UNICEF's emergency response and humanitarian work in UKRAINE and neighboring countries.

From JUNE 20 through JULY 4, radio and television stations are urged to participate in the campaign by airing PSAs and sharing information on their sites, social media and newscasts.

According to UNICEF USA, almost two out of every three children are currently displaced either within UKRAINE or in nearby countries. Since the war began, broadcasters have provided in-depth news coverage and many have set up fundraising drives to raise money and collect donations for Ukrainians.

The PSAs are available in English and Spanish for broadcast television and radio and are available here. The spots encourage audiences to donate to relief efforts at www.unicefusa.org/Action.

NAB Pres. and CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, "UNICEF is highly esteemed globally for their work helping children in times of crisis, including providing critical humanitarian support to millions of Ukrainians in need. Community service is ingrained in broadcasters' very foundation and we are committed to helping the people suffering during this conflict by spreading the word about the lifeline work UNICEF and partners are doing in UKRAINE and garnering support for their relief efforts."

« see more Net News