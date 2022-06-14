New Board

NASHVILLE-based nonprofit CREATIVETS has added several prominent music industry figures as advisors to its 2022-2023 Board of Directors. including four with radio ties. They include iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming GATOR HARRISON, PEERMUSIC SVP and "Knox Country 360" host MICHAEL KNOX, OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Dir./Artist Relations & Programming Strategy JORDAN PETTIT, and WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH, who also hosts PREMIERE NETWORKS' "After MidNite." Other newly-named advisors are BIG MACHINE MUSIC VP/Publishing TIM HUNZE and CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS, among others.

The mission of CREATIVETS is to provide wounded veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury with opportunities to use art, music and creative writing to heal their service-related trauma through the arts. The organization has helped more than 1,000 veterans since its founding in 2013, in an effort to end veteran suicide by offering alternative ways to cope with trauma.

« see more Net News