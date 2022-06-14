Ultimate Baby Shower

Over 7,000 families in eleven states were positively impacted by FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO NETWORK's Sixth Annual Ultimate Baby Shower. Listeners showed up to one of the twenty FLR hosted baby showers or visited one of 129 drop-off locations in their city with donations of diapers, bottles, car seats, which resulted in 19,500 items being collected.



“FAMILY LIFE RADIO has been committed to serving our local communities for the last several decades. Collecting baby items for community pregnancy centers is just one of the ways we work with our listeners to give back,” said Pres./CEPO VAN CARLSON.



Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer MIKE KANKELFRITZ shared, “It’s an incredible opportunity for us to be able to work with the listeners in our communities across the nation to stand in the gap and provide hope for moms and babies in need through our annual baby shower.”





FLR Listeners Generously Gave





« see more Net News