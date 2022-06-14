Teaming Up

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING LATIN has launched a global partnership with entertainment and media company, NEON16, and music executive TOMMY MOTTOLA to support its new publishing company, 22 PUBLISHING. SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING will team with NEON16 to create opportunities across music, film and television.

NEON16 CEO LEX BORRERO commented, "Our goal is to create a platform for producers and songwriters to build their brand and their business to go beyond the music. 22 will go beyond servicing their music and catalog, providing our writers with an opportunity to develop their limitless potential."

BORRERO co-founded NEON16 with multi-platinum producer, TAINY.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING/Latin America and U.S. Latin President & CEO JORGE MEJIA added, "TAINY and LEX BORRERO are one of the most formidable and visionary teams in music today. Our partnership with NEON16 and TOMMY MOTTOLA adds an incredible new dimension to our long-term relationship with them and will be a vehicle for nurturing the newest and most exciting talent for years to come."

