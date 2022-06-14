Randi Rasar & Jeremy Loper

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH is celebrating 10 years of LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, as JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR took over mornings on THE BLITZ in 2012, moving from then-CBS Alternative WPBZ (103.1 THE BUZZ)/WEST PALM BEACH.

LOPER said, "It’s been a wild ride the past ten years. We’ve been blessed with a great environment and an amazing audience to perform for these 10 years. I look forward to many more years of reaching new heights professionally, and continuing a deep relationship with our loyal audience. O-H!”

