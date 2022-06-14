Brock

Former EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE Dir./West Coast Regional Promotion CONNOR BROCK has joined WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s WAR promotion team as Regional Mgr./South. Based in NASHVILLE, he assumes the new position TODAY (6/14), reporting to WAR’s National Dir./Radio MICHAEL CHASE.

BROCK spent six years with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. He was promoted from EMI’s Promotion Coord. to his West Coast role in 2000 (NET NEWS 1/21/00).

“CONNOR is a perfect fit for team WAR,” said CHASE. “We are thrilled to have his fresh perspective and approach to promotion, which will complement our amazing roster of artists and this incredible radio team.”

Added BROCK, “I’m more than ready to join the WAR team in representing this stellar roster of artists!”

