That's A Big Check

FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE's second annual "Rock N’ Jock Celebrity Softball Game," that took place on MONDAY, JUNE 6th at FIRST HORIZON PARK in NASHVILLE, raised over $65,000. HARDY took home MVP honors, in a game that featured fellow Country stars KANE BROWN, ERNEST, JIMMIE ALLEN, MITCHELL TENPENNY, RILEY GREEN, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, CHRIS LANE, JAMESON RODGERS, MICHAEL RAY, CHUCK WICKS and many other celebrities, including LUNCHBOX, RAYMUNDO and MORGAN from THE BOBBY BONES SHOW.

“On behalf of myself and the FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE's board of directors, we cannot thank the talent, volunteers, media and fans enough for helping us make 'Rock ‘N Jock 2022' a huge success," said FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE's Exec. Dir. JENNIFER KREIFELS. "It’s truly humbling to see the NASHVILLE community embrace the FOLDS OF HONOR mission. We can’t wait to see what year three brings for this event.”

FOLDS OF HONOR provides scholarships to spouses and children of AMERICA’s fallen and disabled service members.

