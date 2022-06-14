Lindsay Kimball New Current PD

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL announces that LINDSAY KIMBALL has rejoined the staff as Program Director, replacing JIM MCGUINN who exited in APRIL. (NET NEWS 4/22) KIMBALL began her career as an intern at THE CURRENT in 2005 previously rising to APD.

KIMBALL STATED “I’m beyond excited to work with the amazing team at THE CURRENT again. Programming radio is my passion, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen this amazing service and music community partner.”

THE CURRENT Managing Director, DAVID SAFAR, stated “It’s a joy to have LINDSAY rejoin our team as Program Director. I have witnessed her talent as a leader and advocate for our audience through developing new on-air talent, fundraising, and serving our community.”

KIMBALL will work closely with JESSE WIZA, who was promoted from interim to APD in APRIL. WIZA joined the CURRENT in 2017, serving in various roles as AMD, Assistant Producer and Digital Producer.

WIZA said “THE CURRENT means a lot to me and I'm grateful to continue to work alongside such a talented crew.”

Concurrently, THE CURRENT has hired RACHEL FRANCES as Associate Producer for the Morning Show. FRANCES brings radio experience, including managing her college radio station and working as a producer at KBEA and KIIK in the QUAD CITIES, and MYTALK and ESPN 1500 in the TWIN CITIES.

“We are thrilled to have all of these talented individuals on board,” says SAFAR. “They each bring unique value to our brand that will help us continue to serve audiences across our region while furthering our mission.”

