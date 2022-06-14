New Partnership

EVERGREEN PODCASTS and DC-based BIG WHIG MEDIA have announced a partnership that will provide advocacy organizations as well as government agencies the ability to produce and distribute podcasts and vodcasts to their intended audiences. The first project of the partnership is BUY HOLD SELL - a fresh financial markets joint production with CROSSCHECK MEDIA.

BIG WHIG MEDIA offers newsmakers and other influencers in WASHINGTON a full-service podcast and vodcast production facility centrally located in WASHINGTON, DC. Government agencies, corporate government affairs teams, non-profit advocacy groups, and associations are looking for more effective ways to be heard. With 82 percent of all content on the Internet now in video form, BIG WHIG will help produce their stories, while EVERGREEN will enable their stories to be distributed to millions of potential listeners.

CEO/EVERGREEN PODCASTS MICHAEL C. DEALOIA said, "Partnering with BIG WHIG MEDIA allows EVERGREEN to expand its services by tapping into a DC podcast and vodcast market and offering professionalized content production capability for those who utilize our vast distribution network. Together we will create a seamless capability for producing and distributing compelling content."

