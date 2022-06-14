Miles

Industry veteran KRYSTAL MILES has been appointed the new GM of eight-time GRAMMY AWARD winner ANDERSON .PAAK's label APESHIT. MILES has been a longtime partner with .PAAK, serving on his day-to-day management team. In her new role, MILES will oversee business development for the label as well as operations of both music and management initiatives. She will be based out of LOS ANGELES.

.PAAK said, “I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists who can play while performing. This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.” He added, “KRYSTAL has been my ride or die for years now. When they see me they see her and I’m so proud to see her grow into the management role. This is just the beginning of her incredible journey and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

MILES added, "I am excited and proud to be taking on the position of GM at APESHIT Inc. Having worked closely with ANDERSON for about 8 years now, it’s absolutely amazing to see the growth and development of a business we built together. He has my full support and shared vision for APESHIT. My goal is to bridge the gap between artist and label while making APESHIT the top platform for all creatives."

