Unveiling In Washington DC

SIRIUSXM and the SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE (NMAAHC) have teamed up to honor BLACK MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH.

There will be an invitation-only event at the museum's auditorium in WASHINGTON, DC on THURSDAY, JUNE 30th. It’ll be an unveiling of the SIRIUSXM NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE and a live recording of THE WEBBY/ANTHEM Award-winning podcast ALL MUSIC IS BLACK MUSIC.

The NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE is an interactive destination housed within the NMAAHC’s "MUSICAL CROSSROADS" exhibition that features record covers for individual browsing and a digital interactive station that links songs and artists to various genres, themes, regions, and time periods.

Expected guests for the evening include ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees and GRAMMY® Award winning producers/ songwriters JIMMY JAM and TERRY LEWIS, NMAAHC Associate Dir./Curatorial Affairs Dr. DWANDALYN REECE, and singer/instrumentalist MOBLEY; the ALL MUSIC IS BLACK MUSIC podcast theme composer.

SIRIUSXM CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "Since first joining forces one year ago with the launch of ALL MUSIC IS BLACK MUSIC, SIRIUSXM and the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE have continued to develop and expand our relationship. We’re thrilled to now come together to honor BLACK MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH and officially unveil the next chapter of our collaboration with the SIRIUSXM NEIGHBORHOOD RECORD STORE."

SIRIUSXM SVP/Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion NICOLE HUGHEY added, “We commemorate BLACK MUSIC APPRECIATION MONTH all across SIRIUSXM, in our hallways and on our airwaves, and we’re incredibly excited to now team up with the NMAAHC to take the celebration to WASHINGTON, DC. We firmly believe in NMAAHC’s mission and are delighted to continue to find new ways to work together to promote and celebrate African American history and culture.”

All previous episodes of the podcast are available to listen to on SIRIUSXM Channel 106, the SXM App, PANDORA, and STITCHER. For more information, check here.

