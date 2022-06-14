Shingleton & Jones

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT has added MACI SHINGLETON as Director of A&R and DANIEL JONES as Manager of A&R Operations.



After earning her B.A. from TREVECCA UNIVERSITY, SHINGLETON began as a Marketing Coordinator with ESSENTIAL WORSHIP in 2015. After advancing to Brand Manager and then to Associate Director with ESSENTIAL WORSHIP, she oversaw all creative and branding for ESSENTIAL WORSHIP, including its popular Song Session video series. She has worked directly with a broad spectrum of artists such as CHANDLER MOORE, ELEVATION WORSHIP, MATT MAHER, ZACH WILLIAMS, CASTING CROWNS, PHIL WICKHAM, MAVERICK CITY MUSIC, BRANDON LAKE, and RED ROCKS WORSHIP. SHINGLETON will report to SVP of A&R BLAINE BARCUS and be responsible for developing and signing new artists to the label roster.



JONES joins the PROVIDENT team in the newly created position of Manager of Studio and A&R Operations. After JONES completed a B.A. degree from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY, he moved to NASHVILLE to pursue a career in music as a drummer. He quickly found work as a touring musician with for KING + COUNTRY, BROOKE LIGERTWOOD, ANDREW RIPP, STARS GO DIM, and DAVID LEONARD. He has also worked as the Social Media Manager for WORSHIP ONLINE since 2017. JONES will also report to BARCUS along with supporting the entire A&R team in both creative and administrative capacities.



“I am thrilled to welcome both MACI and DANIEL to the PROVIDENT A&R team!" Sr. VP, A&R for PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT/SONY MUSIC BLAINE BARCUS shared. "They are both highly creative individuals with a deep passion for serving artists and songs. I am excited to see all that MACI and DANIEL will contribute to the legacy of PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT and its roster of artists.”

