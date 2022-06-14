Returning In 2023

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s four-day CMA FEST, spanning downtown NASHVILLE, wrapped up on SUNDAY night (6/12) with a final attendance of more than 80,000 fans from all 50 states and 39 foreign countries. More than 260 acts performed during the event, including international artists from the U.K., CANADA, NEW ZEALAND and AUSTRALIA.

The longest-running Country music festival made its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, marking its 49th edition. Unlike other festivals, CMA FEST performers donate their time, so ticket proceeds can directly benefit music education initiatives across the country via the CMA FOUNDATION.

“We did it,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “It had been 1,099 days since we last kicked off CMA FEST (in 2019), and to finally be here feels incredible! So many emotions have gone through my head this week, but I think gratitude sums it up best. Seeing the fans return to NASHVILLE or visit us for the very first time is so heartwarming, and welcoming back our artists and the music community after two difficult years means so much. It truly takes a village to pull off this event. Thank you to all of our partners within NASHVILLE and beyond for helping us bring CMA FEST back!”

Next year’s CMA FEST marks the event’s 50th anniversary and takes place in NASHVILLE JUNE 8th-11th, 2023. The three-hour television special featuring highlights of this year’s festival will air on ABC on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd beginning at 8p (ET), hosted by DIERKS BENTLEY and ELLE KING.

