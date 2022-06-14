RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE’s Urban Alternative channel WYMS-HD2 (HYFIN) is partnering with the MILWAUKEE BUCKS to release a collaborative t-shirt and Soul Brew Kombucha to produce “HYFIN-aded” kombucha for JUNETEENTH DAY this SUNDAY, JUNE 19th, the day HYFIN launches.

HYFIN PD TARIK MOODY stated, “We are ecstatic to be partnering with the MILWAUKEE BUCKS, ALESIA MILLER, owner of Soul Brew Kombucha, and DJs LOLO and GEMINI GILLY on our programming and activation for JUNETEENTH DAY. HYFIN aims to amplify and elevate the amazing contributions of Black women in our community, so it was very important to us to do that with our launch on JUNETEENTH.”

ALESIA MILLER is the founder and CEO of MILWAUKEE’S first Black woman-owned kombucha tea brewing company. “Because we are releasing ‘HYFIN-aded’ on JUNETEENTH DAY, it was important to me to incorporate flavors and colors that are emblematic of the history of JUNETEENTH,” MILLER said. “The red color from the hibiscus represents the history of our people and is intended to lift spirits.” “HYFIN-aded” will be available for purchase at JUNETEENTH DAY and will be available in-store at various locations, and online through MILWAUKEE FARMERS UNITED.

HYFIN also will be celebrating its launch on JUNETEENTH DAY through a collaborative t-shirt with the MILWAUKEE BUCKS. Designed by creative director DECHAZIER PYKEL, the shirt features a unique design and states “WE ARE ALL CONNECTED.” Shirts will be distributed by HYFIN and the MILWAUKEE BUCKS on-site at JUNETEENTH.

