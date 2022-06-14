April '22 Ratings To Be Reissued Today

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WDBO-A/ORLANDO has been de-listed by NIELSEN after discovering the PPM codes for the station were re-transmitted on Spanish CHR WPYO, APRIL 2nd-April 29th in addition to WDBO-A, a violation of NIELSEN’s PPM Encoding and Rating Distortion Policies. As a result, Nielson will reissue APRIL '22 ratings in the market. NIELSEN said in a client notification that during that period, the authorized code of WPYO-FM was not transmitting on the 95.3 signal.

NIELSEN said in part, "Since this precludes a report user from having confidence in data reported for WDBO-A, we will reissue the APRIL 2022 ORLANDO Radio Market Report without WDBO-AM on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15th, 2022 at 12p local market time. Please note that APRIL 2022 ORLANDO audience estimates in eBOOK, TAPSCAN and PDADVANTAGE will be unavailable for access via NIELSEN Audio Web applications and via NIELSEN Downloader until the new information is released."

