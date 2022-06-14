Jon Carter

CLARKE BROADCASTING Adult Hits KZSQ (THE NEW STAR 92.7)/SONOMA, CA, has brought on JON CARTER VOICE OVERS principal JON CARTER as its new imaging voice.

JON has worked for over 150 radio and TV stations, including major cities such as NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, ATLANTA, NASHVILLE, NEW ORLEANS and others. He’s currently the image voice of 60 radio and TV stations worldwide. He serves his clients out of his full-service studios in CHARLOTTE, NC.

More info and audio samples can be found at www.joncartervoiceovers.com.

