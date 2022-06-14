Osagie Osarenz

ONErpm,\has expanded its presence in AFRICA, which now includes a total of six offices in ACCRA, GHANA, ABIDJAN, COTE DIVOIRE, NAIROBI, KENYA, DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA and JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA after launching in LAGOS, NIGERIA in 2020. OSAGIE OSARENZ, who first joined ONErpm in LAGOS, has been promoted to Director Of African Operations.

Since launching its LAGOS office, ONErpm has experienced success with artists such as 1DA BANTON, BELLA SHMURDA, ZLATAN and REMINISCE. OSARENZ helped open the office under the direction of ONErpm Head Of Global Expansion MARTIN PRICE, with a decade of experience as a talent manager in the market.

Said OSARENZ, “Our value add in each market is eminent. Empowering the AFRICAN music industry with outstanding label services and knowledge sharing across the board is what ONErpm is poised to achieve, and it's what we've done since our entry."

Executives joining the ONErpm team in AFRICA include ALMAH SALUM as Country Lead in DAR ES SALAAM; GEORGE AVAKIAN as Country Lead in JOHANNESBURG; BIILHA NGARUIYA as Country Lead and MUTUMA VINCENT as Marketing Lead in NAIROBI, FLORENCE DELALI KPEGIO as Country Lead in ACCRA and located in ABIDJAN, AFI CAKPO as Lead for FRANCOPHONE AFRICA.

Among the new artist signings from the AFRICAN TEAM are popular GHANAIAN duo DOPENATION, COTE DIVOIRE's SHADO CHRIS, RWANDA artists ISH KEVIN and KENNY SOL and TANZANIAN gospel singer ROSE MUHANDO, GOODLUCK GOZBERT, G NAKO and buzzing duo MABANTU.

Adds ONErpm Head Of Global Expansion PRICE, “We are passionate about entering and contributing to the development of these promising new markets while helping artists and content owners succeed."

« see more Net News