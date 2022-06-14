New Kids On The Block

EPIC RIGHTS has been named by NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK as their global licensing agent to develop and merchandise program worldwide. This comes on the heels of their latest release, “Bring Back The Time,” and their NORTH AMERICAN MIXTAPE TOUR with SALT-N-PEPA and EN VOGUE.

Since the band first debuted in 1984, NKOTB have sold more than 80 million records. To coincide with the tour, starting in 2022 through 2024, EPIC RIGHTS will develop a licensing program for the band across multiple categories, including apparel, footwear, accessories, gaming, spirits, home décor, collectibles, and more. Initial product launch for some categories will hit retail shelves in holiday 2022.

Commented EPIC RIGHTS SVP Global Licensing LISA STREFF, “NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK is one of the most successful pop boy bands of all time with multiple #1 hits and legions of fans just as eager to engage with them today as when they first started. With the MIXTAPE 2022 tour starting in MAY; a cruise in OCTOBER; and other initiatives in the works, we have endless opportunities to create a distinctive line of merchandise that represents the band, featuring retro nostalgia from the '80s and '90s as well as products that speak to who they are today. We are so excited to add NKOTB to our roster of amazing artists.”

NKOTB’s DANNY WOOD added: “We can’t wait to get back on the road this summer and perform for our fans, old and new! With all of the exciting plans we have coming, we wanted to create a unique, fresh, and memorable product line, and EPIC RIGHTS is the premiere agency for artists who want to develop merchandise lines that speak to their fans. We are thrilled to begin the process with LISA and the team to bring all of our ideas to life!”

