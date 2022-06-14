Charese Fruge, Shine

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes international for a conversation with LAGOS, NIGERIA MAX102.3 FM Radio Presenter SHINE BEGHO USANGA.

Talking about what it takes to get there and stay there, SHINE says, “Ladies that want to make it in the radio industry should be prepared mentally and be ready to compete with other presenters. You should also acquire other skills apart from just hosting a radio show, you should be creative on and off radio, be able to market your shows too and be a good storyteller. Look for something that will help you stand out from the crowd and stay true to your craft. Have the best interest of your organization and always go the extra mile.”

Every week, CHARESE FRUGE peeks behind the curtain at a dynamic woman in one of our many associated businesses. This week she heads to the continent of AFRICA for a conversation with SHINE BEGHO USANGA. Read her story here.

