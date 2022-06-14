ASCAP Experience Goes To The Metaverse

THE ASCAP LAB is partnering with the NYC MEDIA LAB (NYCML), led by the NYU TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING to conduct a "Music In The Metaverse" challenge for startups that are exploring new ways to create and experience music, express digital identity through music, and connect music creators and fans in the metaverse.

Four startups have been selected by ASCAP and NYCML to receive grants to develop and expand upon their emerging technologies during the 12-week challenge. The ASCAP Lab will mentor and work closely with each startup team to provide guidance on how their products can best benefit the music creator community. This is the third year that ASCAP has worked with the NYCML on the program.

On AUGUST 10th, the orgs will host a DEMO DAY for the startup teams to demonstrate their projects, which will be presented virtually as part of ASCAP EXPERIENCE. Anyone can RSVP for the session and receive information on other upcoming ASCAP events by visiting here.

Commented ASCAP Chief Strategy & Digital Officer NICK LEHMAN, “The metaverse offers an exciting new frontier for the performance and experience of music, and for human expression and connection. By collaborating with these ambitiously innovative startup teams, ASCAP is driving creative and business cross-pollination and taking an early leadership role to shape how extended reality spaces can benefit ASCAP members and our music user partners."

The teams selected to participate are as follows:

POPINS takes entertainment to the next level by delivering the artists you love to your world as photorealistic three-dimensional holograms anytime, anywhere

SOLTUNES utilizes a revolutionary music-generation algorithm to turn snippets of compositions from different creators into a multitude of musically-cohesive songs performed by pixel art bands, minted as NFTs, and integrated into blockchain gamified experiences.

METACITIES recreates real-world locations in the metaverse (e.g. METAVEGAS) and produces custom experiences in those spaces, with the next phase of development seeking to elevate music performances and experiences through avatars, holograms and other digital technologies.



OFFBEAT is the global community of music lovers that enables users to create their Music ID: a unique musical identity based on music consumption data, manually added tastes and music NFT ownership that serves as a music passport across metaverse platforms and experiences.

