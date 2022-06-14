Ozzy Osborne (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

SHARON OSBORNE took to INSTRAGRAM STORIES to say OZZY's "doing well" after he underwent a "life-altering" surgery on MONDAY.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to OZZY’s surgery...[He] is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”



Sources have indicated there would be a "lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during his recovery for the 73-year-old.The surgery involved having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019 in his LOS ANGELES home, requiring 15 screws to be inserted in his spine – which exasperated injuries sustained from a quad biking accident in 2003.

In an interview on BRITAIN’s “The Talk,” SHARON said the latest operation as “major” and said it could “determine the rest of his life.”

OZZY shared lyrics from his 2010 song, "I Love You All," to his INSTAGRAM STORY, pointing to the lyrics, “For all these years you’ve stood by me/God bless, I love you all.”

OZZY was diagnosed with stage 2 PARKINSON'S disease in 2020.

“It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” SHARON explained at the time. “And it’s, it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

