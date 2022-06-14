-
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Announces 2023 Dates
by Roy Trakin
The COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL announced next year's event will be held on the weekends of APRIL 14th`16th and 21-23rd, 2023 with advance tickets going on sale at 10a (PT) this FRIDAY.
As always, lineup information and headliners will be released at a later date.
General admission three-day tickets will be available starting at $549, including entrance to the venue and day parking lots for all three days. VIP three-day tickets start at $1,199.