Coachella Sets '23 Dates

The COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL announced next year's event will be held on the weekends of APRIL 14th`16th and 21-23rd, 2023 with advance tickets going on sale at 10a (PT) this FRIDAY.

As always, lineup information and headliners will be released at a later date.

General admission three-day tickets will be available starting at $549, including entrance to the venue and day parking lots for all three days. VIP three-day tickets start at $1,199.





« see more Net News