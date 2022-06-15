Neuman (Photo: St. Louis Public Radio)

SHULA NEUMAN has exited UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS News-Talk KWMU (ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO)/ST. LOUIS after six years as Executive Editor, reports the ST. LOUIS POST DISPATCH's JOE HOLLEMAN.

NEUMAN served two stints at the station, first as a reporter in 2000-02 and then for the last nine years, starting as Subject Matter Editor in late 2013 and promoted to the Executive Editor position in FEBRUARY 2016. Marketing Dir. MADALYN PAINTER told HOLLEMAN in an email that an interim Executive Editor would be named later this week.

« see more Net News