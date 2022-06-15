Special

SKYVIEW NETWORKS is offering a special edition of "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" co-hosted by singer LEE BRICE for airing on the JULY 4th weekend.

"CT 40 LET FREEDOM SING 4TH OF JULY" is a special version of the countdown show appropriate for the holiday weekend. Find out more about affiliation by emailing affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit skyviewnetworks.com/ct40/.

« see more Net News