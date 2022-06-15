-
Special 'CT 40 With Fitz' (And Lee Brice) Set For 4th Of July Weekend
June 15, 2022 at 5:19 AM (PT)
SKYVIEW NETWORKS is offering a special edition of "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" co-hosted by singer LEE BRICE for airing on the JULY 4th weekend.
"CT 40 LET FREEDOM SING 4TH OF JULY" is a special version of the countdown show appropriate for the holiday weekend. Find out more about affiliation by emailing affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit skyviewnetworks.com/ct40/.