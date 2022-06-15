More Info On BTS (Photo: BIGHIT MUSIC)

With the release of a new BTS Dinner Party video through the band's YOUTUBE channel, BANGTANTV, BTS celebrated its 9th anniversary with a look back at the group's journey leading to its anthology album, "PROOF," released on JUNE 10, and discussed plans to work on solo projects and collaborations with other artists, while remaining active as a group. The "activity as a group" has yet to be defined.

The band's label, BIGHIT MUSIC, said, "BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group‘s long-run as a team. BIGHIT MUSIC will actively support the artists."

