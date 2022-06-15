Brand Safety Platform

Advertising brand safety firm INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE is working with SPOTIFY to create a third-party brand safety platform for podcasting and digital audio. The first agency to participate in testing the new system will be UM WORLDWIDE; SPOTIFY and IAS are starting the testing with third-party content on the SPOTIFY AUDIENCE NETWORK.

"SPOTIFY pioneered the digital audio landscape as we know it today and we're excited to continue our leadership here as we rise to the next challenge: brand safety," said SPOTIFY Global Head of Advertising Revenue Innovation JULIE CLARK. "We are pleased to be partnering with IAS -- one of the most trusted leaders in media -- to give advertisers confidence that their messages are heard in the right place while further validating the contextual targeting solutions we already have in the market."

"Partnering with SPOTIFY and UM to develop a podcast brand safety and suitability solution will be a transformational step for advertisers targeting the audio space," said IAS Global Chief Commercial Officer YANNIS DOSIOS. "With podcasts expected to reach more than 500 million listeners worldwide by 2024, this solution will offer advertisers more control and confidence that their messages will deeply resonate with their intended audiences."

"Podcasts have hit the mainstream in a big way and our clients are ready to increase their investment in the space given the undeniable opportunity to connect with audiences; however, without a way to validate brand suitability across the depth and breadth of shows, they are hesitant to go all in," said UM WORLDWIDE Global Chief Media Officer JOSHUA LOWCOCK. "We're pleased to see SPOTIFY and IAS step up to create a brand safety solution and are ready to work with them during the building and testing phase to ensure advertisers' needs are addressed from the start."

