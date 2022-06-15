Katy Perry (Screenshot: iHeartRadio)

TUESDAY (6/14), JOJO SIWA hosted P&G and iHEARTMEDIA’s CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE 2022: PROUD AND TOGETHER, a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community. The show featured performances by KATY PERRY, SAM SMITH, LIZZO, ANITTA, DOVE CAMERON, BETTY WHO and KIM PETRAS, as well as a special appearance from ELTON JOHN, BILLY PORTER, HAYLEY KIYOKO and more.

The event will be available on demand throughout PRIDE month until JUNE 30 on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, The CW App and CWTV.com and REVRY.

« see more Net News