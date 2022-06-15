Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 6-12 showed downloads rising 4% from the previous week and up 60% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 7, 2021 to JUNE 12, 2022 was +9% for Arts, +54% for Business, +92% for Comedy, +189% for Health & Fitness, +18% for History, +54% for News, +40% for Science, +49% for Society & Culture, +78% for Sports, and +85% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was --7% for Arts, +3% for Business, +8% for Comedy, +7% for Health & Fitness, -3% for History, +2% for News, +5% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +21% for True Crime.

The True Crime led week-over-week growth at +21% and Health & Fitness showed the strongest growth year-over-year at +189%. Arts had the weakest week-over-week growth at -7%.

