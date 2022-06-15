Flo's Back

A big increase in spots brought PROGRESSIVE all the way back from the 60th slot to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the week of JUNE 6-12. Last week's leader, UPSIDE, moved to second place, with iHEARTRADIO's promos in the next two slots, one for the company's main promos and the other for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL.

The top 10:

1. PROGRESSIVE (previous week #60; 57329 instances) 2. UPSIDE (#1; 55072)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 51803)

4. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#27; 47027)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#8; 45152)

6. INDEED (#4; 43668)

7. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 36980)

8. THE HOME DEPOT (#13; 34905)

9. DQ DAIRY QUEEN (#7; 32044)

10. BABBEL (#5; 30772)

