SPENCER BROWN and CHARLES STEINHAUER's GEMINI XII has added two industry veterans to its advertising sales and marketing department. WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK Digital Marketing Dir. and former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and WWE live event producer ERICA FARMER has been named VP/Strategic Marketing, while ESPN AUDIO Sr. Digital & Audio Sales Manager JACLYN MIFKA has been tapped as Director of Ad Operations & Planning. Both will report to COO STEINHAUER and will be based in NEW YORK.

CEO BROWN said, “This step marks the first of many in establishing GEMINI’s first-class sales and marketing capabilities. ERICA and JACI are experienced audio experts, and we are thrilled to have them join our team."

