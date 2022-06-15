Chan

SOUNDCLOUD has named former TWITCH Head of Music, SPOTIFY Dir./Product Management, and YOUTUBE Product Manager TRACY CHAN as SVP of the company's SOUNDCLOUD Creator platform. CHAN will report to President ELIAH SETON.

“This is a game-changing addition to our leadership team at SOUNDCLOUD. No one has built, launched and scaled more value-added products and services for creators than TRACY,” said SETON. “TRACY has successfully built and established creator products for some of the biggest entertainment and tech companies in the world and we’re extremely excited to have him bring his talents to SOUNDCLOUD.”

“It’s a momentous time to join SOUNDCLOUD; a pioneering company that has continuously innovated and deepened its commitment to providing the best-in-class services and offerings that advance the careers of artists around the world,” said CHAN. “My previous experiences focused on helping artists thrive in the existing music economy. Now, at SOUNDCLOUD, my mission is building the new music economy to help artists thrive.”

